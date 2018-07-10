Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age' Day Means Parents Can Get A Toy For As Little As £1

Build-A-Bear Workshop has announced its first ever ‘Pay Your Age Day’ event at all stores across the UK on 12 July (Thursday). As part of the one-day deal, people who visit a store in person can pay their current age for any furry friend. Everyone is welcome to take part in the day, regardless of their age, as long as they are present in the store.

Parents can save a fair bit of cash if they choose to buy their kids a Build-a-Bear this week, spending as little as £1 per bear. Yep, you read that correctly.

You’re no doubt wondering what the catch is (don’t worry, we did too). To take part, parents must first sign up to the store’s Bonus Club programme, which is completely free. Secondly, only the bear is free so accessories and outfits will cost extra - recording a personalised voice message costs £5, while clothing can cost between £3 to £15 per item or outfit.

And thirdly, the minimum price is £1 so if your six-month-old is hoping for their own bear this Thursday, you’re not going get it for 50p.

You don’t need to present any formal identification to take part in the offer, the retailer explained on its website, and you can pay the age for any and all children who are with you in store that day - even if they’re your kids’ friends.

If you want to get your own Build-a-Bear, you’ll still save money because for the whole day, all the bears (usually valued at £35) will have a maximum price of £25.

People are already anticipating the stores being incredibly busy this Thursday...