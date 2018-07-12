Build-A-Bear Warns Customers To Stay Away After Promotion Backfires

Toy company Build-A-Bear issued a warning to customers against visiting its stores today after a “pay your age” promotion backfired spectacularly.

The event, which saw teddies being sold for as little as £1, resulted in “extreme crowds and safety concerns”, with some stores having to close early due to demand.

The one-day deal meant people who visited a Build-A-Bear store in person could pay their current age for a stuffed toy. The bears usually cost in the region of £20.

Soon after opening time hundreds of parents and their young children were seen queuing outside stores.

Branches in Sheffield, Telford and Basingstoke reportedly had to close because of demand, while others had to call in security and the police to manage crowds.