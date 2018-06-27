Bumblebees In Urban Areas Are Thriving Better Than Those In The Countryside

Bumblebees living in urban areas are thriving better than their rural cousins, research from Royal Holloway and Imperial College London has claimed.

The research looked at why bumblebees appear to be more abundant in cities and towns compared to the countryside – despite the fact urban areas are seen as less wildlife friendly.

Researchers bred colonies of bees in a lab and then placed the in 38 different locations as part of the study for 10 weeks. These included a range of inner city gardens and rural farms.