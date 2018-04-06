Thousands of pounds have been donated to a fund for the pensioner who is on bail for killing an intruder in his house.

Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, was bailed on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed Henry Vincent, one of two burglars who had broken into his home.

As neighbours defended his actions, a fundraiser had raised more than £4,000 towards any legal costs by Friday morning.

“I can’t begin to imagine what he must be feeling right now having gone through this and how worried he must be about his wife whilst being held in custody,” wrote the page’s founder, Gemma Sergeant.