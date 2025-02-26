I’m A Gynae Health Expert, This Is Why You Get Butt Pain On Your Period

RyanJLane via Getty Images

Periods are pretty brutal – not only do they come and disrupt our lives on an all-too-regular basis, but they also throw up the most random assortment of symptoms that are just, well, a bit weird.

Case in point: an expert in gynaecological health has discussed a relatively common symptom that can be triggered alongside periods: butt pain.

But why does this happen?

“During menstruation, the uterus contracts to shed its lining,” he said.

“Sometimes these contractions can put pressure on nearby nerves, particularly the sciatic nerve or the nerves that supply them, leading to sharp, shooting pains.”

Dr Mangeshikar added that “consistent, severe zaps” could signal endometriosis – so it’s definitely worth getting it checked out if it’s impacting your day-to-day life.

According to Dr Daniel Kushner, if endometriosis is causing abnormally growing tissue to affect the sciatic nerve, it can cause sensations of pressure along with pain in the lower back and also down the legs.

If you think you might have endometriosis, speak to your GP who can advise further. Endometriosis UK says it’s important to share as much information with your doctor as possible as diagnosis can take many years while they rule out other health issues.

Currently, the main way to diagnose endometriosis is by a laparoscopy, for which you’ll need a referral from your doctor.

If the pain you experience is more focused near your anus area, you could be experiencing proctalgia fugax – which again can be triggered by periods (amongst other things).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this type of pain is sharp, feels like it’s coming from inside or near the anus, and can happen out of nowhere, day or night.

In a separate video, NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan explained why these painful “butthole cramps” occur: “During a period, hormones called prostaglandins are released causing muscles of the uterus to contract, resulting in the uterine lining to shed, and it causes pain and cramps.

“Prostaglandins also cause contractions of the rectum, pelvic floor muscles and muscles around the anal canal. These intense contractions can cause muscle spasms and anal cramps.”