Buy A £2 Raffle Ticket And This Banksy Sculpture Could Be Yours

Graffiti artist Banksy has donated his ‘Dream Boat’ sculpture to a charity helping refugees – and it will now be raffled off for as little as £2.

Created as part of Banksy’s acclaimed Dismaland theme park, the coin operated sculpture is on show at the Help Refugees ‘Choose Love’ shop (30-32 Fouberts Place, London) throughout December. The store sells real products – like blankets and clothes – which are then given to refugees.

Visitors can enter a ‘guess the weight competition’ either in store or online and, for a minimum donation of £2, could become the proud owner of a Banksy piece in time for Christmas. “Batteries are included,” the artist stressed.