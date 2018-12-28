Cabin Bag Beauty - The Essentials You Need In Your Carry On

The 100ml liquids restriction when packing your carry on bag leaves little room for your much-loved lotions and potions. But instead of having a teen-tiny bag bursting at the seams, or woefully handing your holy grail products over to airport security, be smart and savvy with space-saving beauty compacts. Forget the headache decanting creams into miniature containers, and embrace the brands who’ve mastered the art of streamlining the packing experience. Avoid an eleventh hour panic with the HuffPost Finds edit of the best multi-purpose essentials for travelling to take you from beach to bar and back to departures with no drama. Lip Service

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips, Boots, £6 Ditch the dry and dehydrated lips with this fragrance-free formula designed with sensitive skin in mind. Providing instant relief for chapped lips, it’ll keep your lips hydrated and smooth throughout your travels in a pocket-friendly tube. Apply as often as required. Buy it here. Solid Bar

Prebiotic Cleansing Bar, Gallinée, £10 Avoid the dreaded liquids bag with a solid cleansing bar. Ideal for atopic-prone skin, this soap-free cleanser isn’t drying and will gently remove makeup and cleanse your face and body without irritating sensitive skin. Simply lather under water, massage into damp skin and pat dry. Buy it here. Go Bold Or Go Home

Mini MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, MAC, £10 MAC has the solution to all your lipstick woes, rather than being forced to compromise between colours, you can bring them all. The Little MAC is a range of lipsticks, lipglosses, strobe creams, pigments, makeup wipes and mascaras in handbag-approved sizes. Featuring their top selling products over the years, their miniature lipsticks are as cute as they are functional. Try the universally flattering Ruby Woo red for a bold lip look. Buy it here. Misting On The Move

Avene Thermal Water Spray, Boots, £4.50 A must-have for anyone with sensitive, allergic and irritated skin, this is an all-round skin saviour. Soothe sunburn or mosquito ridden legs, cool down in hot climates with a refreshing mist, set makeup and calm reddened skin after hair-removal. Keep this travel-friendly size close to hand and stock up on a jump size version when you touch down. Buy it here. Effortless Eyes

NARS Velvet Stick Eyeshadow in Dark Angel , Debenhams, £21 Sweep across lids and blend in with your finger with this pen-size, fuss-free stick eyeshadow. Complete by underlining the lash line and softly smudging out. The creamy texture won’t crumble like a powder formula and will instantly elevate your look from day to evening in the blink of an eye. This product is matte, but if you’re looking for something shiny, opt for Siros, with its stunning gold foil finish. Buy it here. On The Go Glow

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Gradual Glow - pack of 20, Space NK, £30 Forget faffing about with fake tan pre-holiday with these multi-purpose, mess-free gradual glow pads. A simple one-step tanning solution you can do during travelling time, simply apply to face, neck and décolleté in circular motions, making sure to blend evenly. Formulated with alpha and beta hydroxyl acids, it exfoliates without stripping the skin, while adding colour. Plus, you can skip the foundation with your new added colour. Apply to clean skin and use daily to build up colour, we’d recommend before you go to bed to save any unexpected surprises throughout the day. Don’t forget to wash hands immediately after use. Buy it here. Conceal & Conquer

Huda Beauty Overachiever Concealer, Cult Beauty, £23 Conceal tired eyes with this creamy concealer that will last all day. With a luminous matte finish, and light-reflecting particles it will keep dark circles, spots, redness and hyper-pigmentation at bay. Available in 20 shades, the blemish blurring, water-resistant and transfer free will keep you look fresh all day and night long. Perfect if you’re going from airport to office. Buy it here. Dash Of Colour

Cloud Paint, Glossier, £15 Dab onto cheeks and pat onto lips for a health burst of colour in this palm-sized tube from millennial favourite, Glossier. The gel-cream tint is sheer but buildable, creating a flushed-from-within glow. We love the deep berry shade, Haze, that packs a punch on fairer skin and a soft pink on darker skins. Buy it here. Wide Awake

Eyeko Sport Brush Masara, Marks & Spencer, £10 Fit for both your carry on and your gym bag, this handy tubed mascara can be neatly tucked away after use. It’s 100 per cent waterproof, sweat-proof and smudge-proof, with no climate it won’t withstand. Keep lashes luscious and long without breaking a sweat. Buy it here. Great All-Rounder

Lixirskin Universal Emulsion, ASOS, £29 The ultimate multitasker, this lightweight cream doubles up as a serum base, day cream and hydrating night moisturiser. Protecting the skin from UV rays and pollution, upon application it’ll leave skin smoother, softer with a velvety finish that’s the perfect base for makeup during the day. Buy it here.