Theresa May Wins Cabinet Backing For Her Brexit Deal After Emergency Meeting

Theresa May has announced the Cabinet has agreed to back her Brexit deal following a five-hour emergency meeting.

In a statement on the steps of Downing Street on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister told reporters that frontbenchers had taken “a collective decision” to support her divorce bill following an “impassioned debate”.

“I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated and it was for the Cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks,” she said.

“The choices before us were difficult, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland backstop, but the collective decision of Cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration.”

Her statement came immediately following the lengthy meeting of senior ministers, which began shortly after May urged MPs in the Commons to back her agreement, which she said would bring the UK “significantly closer” to delivering the result of the 2016 referendum.

The PM said the Cabinet’s decision was a “decisive step which enables us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead”.

“These decisions were not taken lightly, but I believe it is a decision that is firmly in the national interest,” she added.

“When you strip away the detail the choice before us is clear – this deal which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our Union, or leave with no deal or no Brexit at all.”

Tensions were heightened throughout the day on Wednesday by reports that senior Brussels negotiator Sabine Weyand had told ambassadors the deal will mean the UK aligns its rules with Europe, while the EU “will retain all the controls”.

But Weyand – deputy to chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier – cast doubt on the veracity of a leaked note containing her supposed comments by “liking” a series of tweets which said it was “not an accurate reflection of the EU’s position”.