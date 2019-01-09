Cabinet Ministers Launch Charm Offensive To Win MPs' Backing For Theresa May's Brexit Deal

Cabinet ministers are personally trying to convince wavering Tory MPs to back Theresa May’s Brexit deal in a last-ditch attempt to avoid defeat in Tuesday’s crunch vote.

Chief Whip Julian Smith and his team normally take control of efforts to cajole MPs into backing government policy.

But the prime minister’s top team have launched a charm offensive with backbenchers they have a personal relationship with to try to reverse opposition to the under-fire Brexit deal ahead of Tuesday’s momentous vote, a Whitehall source said.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom is understood to be among those leading the effort, calling in MPs for one-to-one chats over cups of tea in her office in parliament, but other ministers are also involved.

May on Tuesday admitted to her cabinet that she may lose the vote but the margin of defeat could be crucial, with a margin more than 100 votes seen as potentially fatal for her deal.

The whipping effort also comes as May suffered her second defeat on Brexit at the hands of anti no-deal MPs in the space of 24 hours.

In another signal of the effort the government is making to try to win over MPs, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay accepted backbench plans for a parliamentary lock on entering the Irish border backstop, which is causing the most opposition to the deal.