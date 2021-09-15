Westminster Braced For Boris Johnson Cabinet Reshuffle

WPA Pool via Getty Images Rumours are circulating in Westminster that Boris Johnson will hold a reshuffle

Westminster insiders are bracing themselves for Boris Johnson to start a highly-anticipated cabinet reshuffle as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The prime minister side-stepped questions yesterday when asked about speculation he was set to shake-up his cabinet.

However, sources have suggested to HuffPost UK that movement is on the cards.

One source said ministers have been clearing through their parliamentary questions “uncharacteristically early”.

Meanwhile, ministers’ advisers are also said to be preparing for imminent changes to the top team.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, and Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, have both been subjected to persistent rumours they could face the chop.

Liz Truss, the international trade secretary, is among those tipped for a promotion.

Johnson is tipped to start the reshuffle after his appearance in the Commons for his weekly head-to-head with Keir Starmer at prime minister’s questions.

Asked about the rumours on Tuesday, the PM said: “I think people in this country are focused on bouncing through from Covid and the plan for jobs.”