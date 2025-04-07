Darren Jones and David Lammy appear to have different takes on whether low tariffs was a "Brexit dividend" Sky/AP

Ministers appear to be divided over whether or not Brexit did actually pave the way for the UK to secure lower tariffs from the US.

The US president slapped 20% on the European Union but gave the UK just 10%.

While this is still more than any UK party was hoping for, the Tories have celebrated this result as a Brexit dividend.

Shadow trade secretary Andrew Griffith said last week that the reduced tariff was “vindication” for those who voted to leave the bloc.

But Labour ministers seem split over just how much our departure from the EU actually impacted this result.

Asked by Italian newspaper La Repubblica if this was a Brexit advantage, foreign secretary David Lammy said “it has nothing to do with Brexit”.

He said: “We are facing a significant change in the way the global trading system works, but it has nothing to do with Brexit.

“We have been working intensively in recent weeks on a negotiation for a broader economic agreement with the United States, and these negotiations will continue.”

It comes after chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said on Sunday that it very much was a Brexit benefit.

He said: “We have been treated different to the European Union, that is correct.”

Pressed if could be called a “Brexit dividend”, he told Sky News: “It is, there’s one. I’ve struggled to find one in the past, but there is one we’ve ended up with.”

Despite this split, all ministers have insisted the government is disappointed with the tariffs – despite Trump’s claim that Starmer is “happy” with the rate.

The government has also said a trade war is in “no one’s interest” when asked about the likelihood of the UK slapping the States with reciprocal tariffs.