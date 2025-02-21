I Asked Coffee Experts How To Make Café-Level Cuppas At Home (Without Fancy Tools)

Fahmi Fakhrudin via Unsplash Hand holding a latte

For a while, I was obsessed with the advice of high-level coffee experts like James Hoffmann (who taught me, among other things, not to “press” a French press).

Of course, professional wisdom is well worth heeding ― but inevitably, and for good reasons, their recommendations do end up leaning towards pricey, space-hogging tools.

Well-researched as that guidance might be, though, facts are facts: the cozzie livs is live and kicking, and my tiny kitchen isn’t due a growth spurt any time soon.

So, I spoke to two-time US Champion Barista, CEO of Klatch Coffee, and former President of the Specialty Coffee Association Heather Perry, and Heidi Rasmussen, the senior manager of quality assurance and education at illy, about how to get pro-level results at home without fancy tools.

Water matters

Both experts said most of us don’t think about the quality of the drink’s biggest ingredient ― water ― nearly as much as we should.

“Using better quality water is an important step towards getting cafe-level coffee at home,” Heather told HuffPost UK, as it makes up “98%” of the drink.

While commercial water filtration systems can be shockingly costly, she adds: “A pitcher equipped with a charcoal filter can easily be refilled from your tap.”

Heidi, meanwhile, wants us to consider the temperature of the H2O.

“Most methods require a temperature of 205°F [96°C] to ensure proper extraction however, if the water is too cool you do not get full extraction and weak coffee.

“On the other hand, too hot and the coffee burns and tastes bitter,” the expert shared with HuffPost UK.

What about coffee beans?

Both experts recommended grinding your own beans at home if you can ― a good burr grinder can run you less space and money than you’d think.

“If you must buy pre-ground coffee because you don’t have access to a quality grinder at home, consider buying smaller bags more frequently instead of large bags infrequently, to minimise the time the ground coffee sits unused before brewing,” Heather told us.

Even if you do grind your beans at home, though, timing and storage matter.

“You should only grind the portion that you’ll use in the short-term, ideally, right before brewing,” Heather advised.

“High-volume cafes have fast turnover ― they’re constantly grinding beans to replenish supply throughout the day, so you’re getting the freshest possible cup. Home brewers can take much longer to go through a bag of coffee,” so it’s important to store yours well, the Klatch CEO added.

That means storing it in a cool, dark, airtight container; Heidi says beans should be “room temp” before use.

How can I make cafe-level coffee in a French press, moka pot, or drip filter?

Other nuggets of knowledge from the experts included cleaning your equipment thoroughly to prevent the build-up of “rancid” coffee oils, being stricter about your coffee-to-water ratios, and grinding the beans correctly according to the bean.

Heather added that her favourite cheap at-home method is a French press saying, “They are great value, require no filter, and travel well.”

Heidi shared her recommended methods for the following:

1) French press

Formula: 50g ground coffee per litre of water

Water temperature: 205°F or 96°C

Grind: medium-coarse

• Choose the correct grind and dose of coffee for the size of carafe.

• Add the coffee to the carafe.

• Add hot water. The water should not be boiling.

• Stir gently to make sure the grounds are saturated.

• Place the lid/press on the carafe to hold in the heat, but DO NOT PRESS

• Let the coffee steep for 2-4 minutes. The longer the steep the stronger the brew. Do not exceed 4 minutes the coffee will become bitter.

• Press the filter down slowly.

• Serve immediately.

• Any leftover coffee should be placed into a thermal server.

2) Moka pot

Formula: 2.5g coffee per 30ml of water

Brew time: 5-8 minutes

Grind: medium-fine.

• Fill the boiler just to the bottom of the pressure valve.

• Place the filter into the boiler and add coffee to the filling it to the rim (DO NOT tamp down coffee).

• Screw the top and bottom of the moka pot together firmly.

• Place on medium-low heat with the lid OPEN.

• DO NOT walk away. Monitor the coffee during the process the coffee should gently emerge and begin to fill the upper chamber. The coffee should not spit and hiss this is an indication that the coffee is burning.

• Remove from heat when the coffee volume reaches the bottom of the spout, close the lid and serve.

3) Pour-over coffee

Formula: 50g coffee to one litre of water.

Brew temperature: 205°F or 96°C

Brew time: 3-5 minutes depending on the brewer cone and the filter type.