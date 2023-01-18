Let Them Eat Cake? Not In The Office, Says Health Tsar

A “supportive environment”? skynesher via Getty Images

Despite strikes, inflation still at a near 40-year high and a government running out of ideas, British politics discourse on Wednesday obsessed over an unlikely question – whether eating cake in an office is acceptable or not.

It came after the head of a food watchdog appeared to suggest people should not bring cake into the office for the sake of their colleagues’ health.

Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, said while it is a choice to eat sweet treats, people can help each other by providing a “supportive environment”.

What’s been said?

Jebb appeared to compare bringing cake into the office with passive smoking, The Times reported.

Exclusive: Bringing cake into the office should be seen as being as socially unacceptable as inflicting passive smoking, Britain’s top food regulator has told @thetimes health commission.



@RSylvesterTimes @Smyth_Chrishttps://t.co/5xv5TfcAsd — Tom Payne (@TomEPPayne) January 17, 2023

She told The Times: “We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time, and we undervalue the impact of the environment.

“If nobody brought cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.

“With smoking, after a very long time we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment.

“We still don’t feel like that about food.”

You may have seen some comments in today’s media from our chair, Professor Susan Jebb, setting out her views on topics related to the prevention and treatment of obesity.

https://t.co/M7ziDJW9aq — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) January 18, 2023

The newspaper reported that she also insisted restrictions on advertising junk food were “not about the nanny state” but would instead tackle what she described as a “complete market failure” where sweet goods take precedence over vegetables.

Jebb later said in a statement that the comments do not “reflect current or planned policy in any way whatsoever”, and they were made in a personal capacity.

What was the reaction?

Not great.

Mark Littlewood, director general of the libertarian think-tank the IEA, said it was “just ludicrous”, while Dr Helen Wall, a GP in Bolton, told the BBC: “If someone’s got cake next to you, you don’t have to eat it. People have to take a bit of responsibility.”

And Twitter was typically measured.

You don't have to eat the fucking cake you idiots! pic.twitter.com/vdLJ3LuwVd — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 18, 2023

Cake in No. 10 proved fatal for a British prime minister, so I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the dangers it may pose in other office environments. — Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) January 18, 2023

if someone tries to shame you for bringing cake into the office you should eat them too — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 17, 2023

And the general public are not likely to be following the advice any time soon, at least according to a snap poll.

YouGov asked more than 5,000 Brits what they think about bringing unhealthy foods to the office (“such as cakes or doughnuts”), and revealed that 77 per cent think it is either “completely” or “somewhat” acceptable.

Only 9 per cent said it is “somewhat unacceptable”, while 4 per cent said it is “completely unacceptable”.

The chair of the Food Standards Agency has said that bringing cakes into the office should be regarded as harmful to colleagues



Nevertheless, by 77% to 13%, Britons say it is acceptable to bring food high in sugar or fat into an office to sharehttps://t.co/oGs61cHCG3 pic.twitter.com/KAE5J1E0L2 — YouGov (@YouGov) January 18, 2023

What does the government think?

Rishi Sunak believes in “personal choice” and that people should be allowed to share treats with their colleagues, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Asked whether Sunak agrees, his official spokesman said: “No. The prime minister believes that personal choice should be baked into our approach.

“We want to encourage healthy lifestyles and are taking action to tackle obesity, which has cost the NHS £6 billion annually.

“However, the way to deal with this issue is not to stop people from occasionally bringing in treats for their co-workers.”

After FSA chief compared bringing cake into the office to passive smoking, No10 brings mini cakes to the Press Gallery.@RishiSunak spkswoman:"The PM is very partial to a piece of cake." His faves: carrot cake + red velvet.

Starmer spksmn:"He's a fan [of cake] in moderation" pic.twitter.com/qWnhu38BzW — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) January 18, 2023

Sunak’s press secretary added that he is “very partial to a piece of cake” and most enjoys carrot and red velvet cake.