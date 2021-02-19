Cameron Diaz Shares The Reason She 'Couldn't Imagine' Returning To Acting

Cameron Diaz has said she “couldn’t imagine” returning to acting now that she is a mother with a young child. The Hollywood star is known for films including There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, but hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2014, when she appeared in The Other Woman, Sex Tape and a new film adaptation of Annie. She and her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, became parents to a daughter in December 2019, who they called Raddix. Cameron has said she would now find it difficult being on set for 14 to 16 hours a day, as it would mean being away from her daughter.

Getty Cameron Diaz

Appearing on the Quarantined With Bruce radio show, Cameron said: ”[Motherhood and marriage] have been most fulfilling part of my life so far. It’s just like so important. I just feel like it’s, it’s everything that, you know. “I probably somehow waited for this so that I could do all that other stuff, so I didn’t have any distractions. You know what I mean?” Asked if she will go back to films, Cameron said: “Look, I’m never gonna say never about anything in life. I just am not that person. “So will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never. “But I couldn’t imagine being a mom, now where I’m at as a mother and with my child in her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours away from my child. I just couldn’t.” She continued: “And I feel for so many mothers who have to go to work, you know? Whatever they’re doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all that. “I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be. “It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged and I’m just really, really grateful.”

Getty Cameron with husband Benji Madden