Cameron Diaz Shares The Reason She 'Couldn't Imagine' Returning To Acting

Cameron Diaz has said she “couldn’t imagine” returning to acting now that she is a mother with a young child.
The Hollywood star is known for films including There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, but hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2014, when she appeared in The Other Woman, Sex Tape and a new film adaptation of Annie.
She and her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, became parents to a daughter in December 2019, who they called Raddix.
Cameron has said she would now find it difficult being on set for 14 to 16 hours a day, as it would mean being away from her daughter.
Appearing on the Quarantined With Bruce radio show, Cameron said: ”[Motherhood and marriage] have been most fulfilling part of my life so far. It’s just like so important. I just feel like it’s, it’s everything that, you know.
“I probably somehow waited for this so that I could do all that other stuff, so I didn’t have any distractions. You know what I mean?”
Asked if she will go back to films, Cameron said: “Look, I’m never gonna say never about anything in life. I just am not that person.
“So will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never.
“But I couldn’t imagine being a mom, now where I’m at as a mother and with my child in her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours away from my child. I just couldn’t.”
She continued: “And I feel for so many mothers who have to go to work, you know? Whatever they’re doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all that.
“I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be.
“It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged and I’m just really, really grateful.”
Cameron previously revealed her decision to quit Hollywood brought her “peace” as she had found years of working and being in the public eye “intense”.
During an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health: The Sessions series, Gwynnie asked what it felt like to “walk away from a movie career of that magnitude”, Cameron said: “A peace. I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself.”
The Shrek star continued: “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.
“There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”
Cameron made her film debut as a 21-year-old opposite Jim Carrey in 1994 comedy The Mask.
She confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018, four years after her last screen role.