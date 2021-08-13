Cameron Diaz Reflects On What Inspired Her Decision To Step Away From Acting Career

Cameron Diaz has reflected on her decision to walk away from her acting career, revealing what inspired her to make the major life change.

The Charlie’s Angels star appeared in a string of hit films throughout her time in the spotlight, but has not acted on the big screen since 2014, following the release of The Other Woman, Sex Tape and a remake of Annie.

Speaking to comedian Kevin Hart on his new show Hart To Heart, Cameron admitted that she felt her film career was preventing her from focussing on other parts of her life.

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, when you’re the person that is delivering one thing, you’re the person on the screen, all parts of you that isn’t that has to sort of be handed off to other people,” she explained.

“[That included] different parts of my life… whether it was my home, or my finances, or just the management of me as a human being. Not ‘me as Cameron Diaz’, but my personal spiritual self, I was realising that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn’t enough.”