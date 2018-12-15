Releasing Prisoners From Jail On Fridays 'Heightens Risk Of Reoffending'

Releasing prisoners from jail on Fridays heightens the risk of them going on to commit more crimes, according to campaigners who want to end the practice.

Those granted freedom just before the weekend face an uphill battle to access emergency accommodation, vital prescription medicines and addiction support in just one day.

Many are left with just the £46 discharge grant every former inmate is issued with, and some ending up spending the weekend on the streets.

Ministry of Justice figures show a third of all prison releases take place on a Friday, as all inmates with scheduled release dates which fall on a Saturday, Sunday or bank holiday are brought forward.

But rehabilitation experts want the practice to end and have launched a campaign to put pressure on the government to change its system.

National social justice charity Nacro believes ending the practice would make a significant difference to people leaving prison and would cut reoffending rates, which have remained high over the last decade – fluctuating between 32% and 29%.

Robert Elias, a resettlement worker, told HuffPost UK: “Friday releases are very problematic, as there are several things that need to be sorted on release, but a lot of places are winding down on a Friday, especially on a bank holiday weekend.

“A lot of emergency housing stock has also already been allocated for the week.

“One of the requirements is for prisoners to see their probation officer within three days of release. So if they are released on a Friday, they definitely have to see them that day, as the third day would be Sunday.”