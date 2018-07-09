Campaigners Call For Police To Record Misogyny As A Hate Crime

PA Archive/PA Images Sara Thornton, chair of the National Police Chiefs Council, will meet with her colleagues on Wednesday

Calls are intensifying for police forces across the country to record abuse and harassment of women as a hate crime.

An open letter co-signed by the Fawcett Society, civil society alliance Citizens UK, senior faith leaders and non-governmental organisations asks the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) to vote to record misogyny as a hate crime nationwide at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

Campaigners say the likes of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements highlight the need to tackle the abuse, harassment and problematic behaviour that many women are subject to, which they say can create “a culture of impunity in society, leading to more severe crimes”.

It comes after Nottinghamshire Police chose to expand the scope of hate crime offending to include misogyny and was inundated with reports.

The move is part of a wider campaign to get authorities to switch position on street harassment.

A number of female MPs wrote to former Home Secretary Amber Rudd in February and HuffPost UK understands that Labour MP Jess Phillips will table amendments to legislation to outlaw so-called upskirting as it makes its way through Parliament this week.

So far only a handful of forces have followed Nottinghamshire Police’s lead since it introduced the measures in 2016 - applying to incidents ranging from street harassment through to unwanted physical approaches.

Helen Voce, from Nottingham Women’s Centre, said: “We believe misogyny is the ‘soil’ in which violence against women and girls (VAWG) grows.

“The same attitudes at the root of sexism and harassment are the same attitudes that drive more serious domestic and sexual violence.