ceciangiocchi via Getty Images

What does the stereotypical image of a spa bring to mind? Perhaps a person relaxing, towel on the head, cucumbers over their eyes. This trope has been prevalent since our grandmas were young, but TikTok has recently seen a resurgence of the trend to reduce puffiness around the eyes:

Advertisement

But is there any truth to this old-time hack? HuffPost spoke to two dermatologists and an optometrist to find out.

What causes puffy eyes?

The skin around the eyes is very thin and sensitive. Puffy eyes can be the result of many factors, such as increased sodium and alcohol intake, genetic predisposition, thyroid disease, diabetes, allergies, hay fever and even rubbing your eyes or crying. If you suffer from a sleep disorder or lack of sleep, you may be even more prone to puffy eyes: “Both result in lower oxygen levels in the blood, which cause blood vessels to dilate and leak fluid (water), which produces puffy lids and dark circles around the eyes when waking,” explained Dr. Bruce Dornn, an optometrist at Eye Revive.

The main cause of puffy eyes is fluid accumulation, said Dr. Christine Hall, a dermatologist based in London: “Thanks to gravity, [puffiness] is often worst in the morning when we wake up. Those who suffer with this the most tend to have sluggish lymphatic drainage systems (the body’s way of clearing excess fluid and puffiness).” Alcohol and processed or salty food may make it worse, as they both encourage the retention of fluid.

Do puffy eyes worsen with age?

Generally, yes — but it may also look worse because of other factors, Hall said.

“It can look more significant because as we get older, other changes occur; the skin around the eye becomes looser, the muscle weakens and fat is able to move forwards, outside of its normal anatomical space, which can also add to the appearance of eye puffiness,” she explained.

Advertisement

“The appearance of lower eyelid puffiness can also be caused by lower eyelid fat bags, which can get more apparent with age,” added Dr. Kseniya Kobets, a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetics dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

Do cucumbers help reduce puffiness?

Cucumbers contain various vitamins and antioxidants such as vitamins C, K and B. They also have a high water content, which can be hydrating.

“In one study, cucumis sativus (cucumber) fruit extract (in test tubes) was shown to block enzymes that break down hyaluronic acid and elastin, which can potentially help maintain skin hydration and elasticity,” Kobets said.

But don’t start using a cucumber on your face just yet.

The main results come when cucumbers are eaten instead of applied topically, but a study shows that applying cucumber on eyes can help reduce the puffy look. Essentially, the cucumber acts as a cold compress, aiding lymphatic drainage.

“There’s no doubt that hydrating and cooling the lids is an effective way to reduce edema [swelling],” Dornn said.

Advertisement

But you don’t necessarily need cucumbers to achieve that.

“A cold compress is known to help with swelling, and it’s the reason why we apply a cool pack following an injury,” Hall agreed. Even spoons that have been kept in the fridge can work.



Kobets added that any type of lymphatic drainage can help with puffiness. “Whether done by gentle massage or with cold jade crystal or via gua sha; they all help to decongest the eyes by draining the fluid away from eyes to the lymph nodes.”

If you decide to use a cucumber (or even cold compresses), make sure to keep them on for around 15 to 20 minutes, the experts said, for optimal results.

Warnings

Most data for cucumbers’ effectiveness on puffy eyes is purely anecdotal, but it’s an easy and cheap solution.

Take care not to get cucumber in your eye, as it may cause eye infections. It is also better to peel them to avoid any pesticides that could be found on their skin.

Advertisement

“The ocular surface and the eyelid skin are unique and quite sensitive to allergic reactions, ocular irritation and infections. Cucumbers are grown in soil and usually sprayed with chemicals, and using them on the skin, especially around the eyes, can cause moderate to severe reactions in some people,” Dornn said.

Hall added that there is always the risk of irritation, allergy and infection with the use of anything around the eyes, including skin care products.