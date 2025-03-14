Should Kids Really Stop Drinking Slushies? Here's What A GP Says

Natalia Marcelewicz via Unsplash Slushies

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) say that children under the age of five should steer clear of “slush”-style ice drinks and under-11s should have no more than one slushie.

This is because its sweetener, glycerol, has the “potential to cause side-effects such as headaches and sickness, particularly when consumed in excess,” the FSA says.

Advertisement

But recently, researchers have said that kids under eight should avoid the cooling treat too.

A study published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood looked at 21 cases of children who ended up in A&E within an hour or so of drinking slushies.

It found that, especially when children drink slushies quickly, it can lead “glycerol intoxication syndrome” (which can cause unconsciousness and even seizures).

As a result, the paper recommended: “younger children, especially those under 8 years of age, should avoid slush ice drinks containing glycerol.”

Advertisement

But if the ingredient can be so dangerous, should any of us drink it? We spoke to Dr Olalekan Otulana, a GP at Ocean Recovery and Cassiobury Court, about how the information should inform slushie lovers and parents alike.

The GP agrees that children under eight should steer clear of the drink

“The advice to keep children under eight away from slushies containing glycerol is reasonable,” the doctor told us.

After all, the ingredient isn’t just a problem at A&E-visit-causing levels; milder cases of glycerol “intoxication” can still lead to nausea, headaches, and vomiting.

Advertisement

“However if you are extending [the advice] further to all age groups this may not be necessary,” Dr Otulana continued.

“Older children and adults are less likely to experience harmful effects unless they are consuming excessive amounts quickly. It is commonly used in food and is generally safe in small quantities.”

Indeed the FSA write that “glycerol is generally of low toxicity”, though they acknowledge “concerns about the effect on young children when large quantities are consumed over a short period of time.”

Advertisement

Still, the researchers of the recent paper say that because most customers have no idea how much glycerol is in a given slushie ― and because children’s weight and health differs so much ― “estimating a safe dose is... not easy.”

So, while Dr Otulana says most older children and adults are likely alright to enjoy “occasional consumption” of slushies, he warns against “drinking it in high amounts”.

Is the FSA thinking of changing its guidelines about slushies?

The FSA’s director of policy, Rebecca Sudworth, says the agency is “carefully” reviewing the new information.

Advertisement

“We continue to strongly encourage parents to follow [the current] advice which is that slushie drinks should not be given to children under four years old. Retailers are also advised to make parents fully aware of this guidance,” she said.