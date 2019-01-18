If you’re bored of Brexit and dreading the cold weather from the impending Arctic blast, you might want to relocate to a small town in Sicily. Hear us out.

Houses in Sambuca have been put on sale for as little as €1 in a bid to encourage investment from foreign buyers – that’s cheaper than a shot of Sambuca.

Dozens of these bargain properties are on the market in the hilltop Mediterranean town, which boasts average yearly temperatures of 22 degrees, a view of the Mount Etna volcano, and is only 40 miles from Palermo.

But there is a catch – buyers must commit to refurbishing within three years, at a cost of €15,000 (£13,200) or more.

