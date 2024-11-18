Can Pharmacists Prescribe Antibiotics? In These 7 Cases, Yes

via Associated Press

Over the past couple of years, chemists have gotten more and more prescriptive powers ― especially for conditions that are relatively easy to diagnose and cure.

Prescription UTI medications, for instance, have been available through some pharmacists since 2023. This sometimes includes antibiotics.

In January of this year, the former government introduced a Pharmacy First programme which means “patients can now get treatment for seven common conditions directly from their local pharmacy, without the need for a GP appointment or prescription”.

That includes “antibiotics and antivirals where clinically appropriate”.

The aim, the government says, is to decrease waiting times and ease the mounting pressure on NHS GPs.

What are the seven conditions?

The “common” ailments pharmacists have been able to prescribe non-OTC medications for for months now are:

impetigo (for those aged one year and over) infected insect bites (for those aged one year and over) earache (for those aged one to 17 years) sore throat (for those aged five years and over) sinusitis (for those aged 12 years and over) urinary tract infections (UTIs) (for women aged 16 to 64 years) shingles (for those aged 18 years and over)

“If you are not within these age ranges, a pharmacist can still offer advice and support decisions about self-care treatment with over-the-counter medicines, but you may need to see a GP for treatment,” the NHS says.

Still, there’s more good news for those of us in the accepted age ranges: “You can get treatment for these conditions by walking into the pharmacy or contacting them virtually,” the government wrote back in February.

“GP receptionists, NHS 111 and providers of emergency care will also be able to direct patients to pharmacies that offer the service if contacted.”

How will the examination happen?

A pharmacist can take you into a separate consultation room and ask you questions about how you’re feeling.

Depending on the condition, they might have to perform a physical exam. For strep throat, for instance, a pharmacist would likely place a depressor on the tongue and peek down your throat with a light.

They might ask about your medical history too, the government says.

Once your pharmacist has decided what you need, they may prescribe medications like antibiotics.

They might also refer you to your GP.