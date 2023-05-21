Can Those Viral Spinning Anxiety Rings Actually Calm Us Down?

Hero Images Inc via Getty Images Close up young woman with rings and tattoo texting with smart phone in city

In the UK, a little over 1 in 10 of us will be suffering with anxiety at any one time. Anxiety is a generalised term and the main symptom for a number of conditions including panic disorder, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder, and social anxiety disorder.

There are many treatments available for anxiety including beta blockers, talk therapy, and SSRIs but the NHS also recommends self-help methods such as regular exercise, stopping smoking, and looking after your physical health.

However, for some TikTok users, anxiety rings are the best – and prettiest – self-care choice.

What Are Anxiety Rings?

Usually made up of beads that can be moved around the band or of multiple bands that spin around the finger, anxiety rings look no different to other jewellery and can therefore provide a subtle comfort to wearers.

The idea is that when sufferers are feeling particularly anxious, they can distract themselves by playing with the rings, giving their brains something else to focus on and keeping their body engaged with something separate to the physical symptoms of anxiety.

But does it work?

So far, there is no scientific evidence to prove that anxiety rings are a medical solution to anxiety but according to mental health charity Anna Freud, distraction can be a healthy response to feelings of anxiety and panic.

Basically, while these rings may seem like another social media fad, much like the fidget spinners that came before them, they can be a helpful outlet for difficult, overwhelming emotions.

Distraction for Anxiety

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by anxiety and stress, you should speak to your GP to see what support is available to you and get the medical tools you need to get through the day and know that you’re not alone. In fact, a 2018 study found that 74% of adults have felt so stressed that they have been overwhelmed and unable to cope.