Stop Smoking Pill: What We Know So Far About The New NHS Treatment

The NHS has announced that thousands of lives could be saved thanks to the roll-out of an improved anti-smoking pill on the NHS in England.

In a statement on their website, the health service explained that the drug, named Varenicline, has been shown to work as well as vapes to help people stop smoking, and is a more effective aid than nicotine-replacement gum or patches.

It will be offered to tens of thousands of smokers in England as another option to help them quit the addiction.

The NHS said: “The drug works by reducing cravings for nicotine and blocking its effect on the brain, while also helping with withdrawal symptoms such as feeling irritable or having difficulty sleeping.

“When used alongside behavioural support, such as counselling, the treatment has been shown to help around one in four people to stop smoking for at least six months.”

In a speech at the NHS Providers annual conference, NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard will say today: “This simple daily pill could be a game-changer for people who want to quit smoking and is another vital step in shifting our NHS further towards prevention

“Smoking remains one of the biggest public health issues facing the NHS and has devastating impacts on the body – from the lungs, to the heart, blood and brain, while also increasing risk of cancer, diabetes and stroke.

“Alongside supporting the Government’s ambition to create the first smoke-free generation, we are giving current smokers the tools they need to quit – with proven treatment options like this, alongside specialist care, helping to save thousands of lives and the NHS millions of pounds in treatment costs.”