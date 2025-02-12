Camylla Battani on Unsplash Here's what experts think about having Botox in pregnancy.

It’s thought around 900,000 Botox injections are carried out in the UK each year.

But while you might be a big fan of it (whether for medical or aesthetic reasons), there are plenty of questions around whether it’s safe to have such tweakments during pregnancy.

For Dr Emma Cunningham, aesthetic doctor and founder of Dr Emma Clinics, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“As an aesthetic doctor, I would strongly advise against getting Botox during pregnancy,” she tells HuffPost UK.

“While there isn’t extensive research on the effects of Botox on pregnant women, the general consensus is to err on the side of caution.

“This is because most medical treatments, including Botox, haven’t been thoroughly studied in pregnant individuals.”

She added that “the potential risks” to the developing foetus and “the possibility of complications” make it better to postpone such cosmetic procedures until after delivery.

For instance, we know in experimental studies using rabbits, daily injections led to maternal toxicity, miscarriage and foetal abnormalities, according to the NHS.

“Your health and the well-being of your baby are the top priority! If you’re considering Botox or any aesthetic treatments, it’s best to consult with your healthcare provider for personalised advice,” added Dr Cunningham.

I got Botox while pregnant, what should I do?

If you’ve had Botox already, don’t panic too much.

Unfortunately there are no large studies of women who used Botox during pregnancy – which is why the information is limited and experts err on the side of caution.

That said, the small medical studies that have been done in humans so far have shown no additional risk in pregnancy between Botox users and those who don’t have it.

One study which evaluated pregnancy outcomes after exposure to Botox found the prevalence of foetal defects from mums who’d had botox was no different to the rates reported in the general population.

Another study – which also surveyed physicians on the topic – concluded that, from limited data, there was “no clear qualitative association of foetal harm with maternal exposure to btxA [Botox] injections”.

Because Botox use is so widespread and it can be used for many purposes – from cosmetic reasons to reducing pain – it’s likely more pregnant women will be asking this question over time.

BUMPS – which stands for the Best Use of Medicines in Pregnancy – concludes that Botox could be used in pregnancy to treat a medical condition (although, of course, you should speak to your medical provider about this).

But as a precaution, it is recommended that cosmetic treatments with Botox are avoided in pregnancy, added BUMPS.

What about if I’m breastfeeding?

As it’s also not known if Botox passes through breast milk, nursing mothers are advised to avoid fillers until more studies have looked into this area.

In a health leaflet for mothers having Botox for squint, the NHS strongly advises mothers to express milk to use for 24-48 hours following the injection.