Canadian Lawmaker Clowns Trump For Creating A 'Total Circus' In All-Out Smackdown

Canadian lawmaker Charlie Angus went scorched-earth on Donald Trump over the US president’s trade war with his country.

Angus, a member of the Canadian Parliament and part of the left-leaning New Democratic Party, told Ben Meiselas of the MeidasTouch Network that Canada wants to go back to working with its neighbours in the States.

“But if you’re going to make them our enemy well, Donald, we’re going to fight you the whole way, and you’re going to lose,” said Angus, who pointed to economic uncertainty tied to Trump’s tariffs.

He added of the economy, “It’s starting to turn into a total circus. You got to understand, Donald, that the economy is something bigger and broader and smarter than your stupidity right now.”

“Well Donald, how many fights can you pick before you prove to the world that you lose every single one of them?” Angus asked Trump.

He continued, “You’ve kissed up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, you’ve bowed down to him like you’re an obedient Boy Scout. This guy is a war criminal, this man is a disgrace, you’ve kissed up to North Korea, and yet your biggest threat in the world is Canada because you thought we were easy?”

“You thought we were going to roll over, and we haven’t — and it’s freaking you out.”

Earlier in the interview, Angus used a hockey metaphor to slam Trump’s top trade adviser Peter Navarro, who asked Canadian officials to “tamp down the rhetoric” last week.

“You tone it down, dramatically, or we’re going over the boards, we’re dropping the gloves, we’re going to pull the jersey over your head, and we are going to do the classic Canadian bench-clearing brawl,” Angus pressed.

“At the end of the game, there’s going to be a lot of people hurt, but we will still be standing.”