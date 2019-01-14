China Stringer Network / Reuters A general view of the Intermediate People's Court of Dalian in Liaoning province, China, Jan. 14, 2019.

A Canadian accused of smuggling drugs into China has been handed a death sentence after a one-day retrial, according to media reports.

In December, Chinese state media raised the case of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who at that point was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was originally detained in China in 2014, with a trial that began in 2016. He was sentenced in 2018, according to the Globe and Mail.

