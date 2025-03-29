Canadian Lawmaker Spots 'Something Deeper' Brewing Amid Trump's Trade War

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Canadian lawmaker Charlie Angus knocked Donald Trump on Friday after the US president threatened to escalate his trade war with the country should it work with the European Union to cause “economic harm” to the United States.

Angus, when asked by Ben Meiselas of the MeidasTouch Network if Trump is “scared” by how Canada and the EU have responded to his plans of further tariffs, spotted “something deeper” brewing in the US that Canadians are focused on: “watching our nearest neighbour slip into totalitarianism.”

“When we see people being pulled off the streets, when we see people at universities being grabbed, detained, rendered and kidnapped, and when we see Kristi Noem doing this really disgusting video in front of half-naked men in an overcrowded El Salvadorian prison cell,” Angus said.

“We’re looking at a nation that we don’t understand anymore and we don’t want to be like that nation and we’re thinking, ‘If we go down the road with this regime, we’re talking about the disappearance of the rule of law.’”

Angus — a fierce critic of the US president — argued that if America can’t respect the “rule of law” of its citizens then how could people expect the country to respect international law.

“And it certainly doesn’t respect us as Canada,” he added.

“So we have no choice, we have to make decisions and we’re going to make decisions that benefit our region and our people first.”

The comments by Angus — a member of the Canadian Parliament with the left-leaning New Democratic Party — arrive after Trump unveiled plans to put 25% tariffs on auto imports that would go into effect on April 3, just one day after he looks to announce plans for “reciprocal” tariffs on foreign countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney referred to Trump’s auto imports plan as a “very direct attack” on his country, declaring that the “old relationship” Canada had with America has now ceased to exist.

On Friday, Trump took to Truth Social where he revealed that he had an “extremely productive call” with Carney, adding that the two look to meet “immediately” after Canada’s federal election next month.

