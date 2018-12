ENTERTAINMENT

Latest 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Starring Brie Larson Released

The latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the second trailer for the upcoming "Captain Marvel" starring Brie Larson. The story follows her as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. The movie is the first female-led and female co-directed addition to the MCU.