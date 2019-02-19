Mum-To-Be Hilariously Mistakes A Car Seat Cover For A Skirt

“If you feel like a failure today, just know that I wore a car seat cover a friend gave me because I thought it was a skirt,” Farrell wrote, adding a string of laughing emojis.

Blogger and mum-to-be Lori Farrell posted a hilarious photo of her outfit on the social media platform. Specifically, she highlighted her choice of skirt by comparing it with a photo of the garment from the website where it’s sold.

The post received more than 56,000 likes, with many mums expressing amusement and support in the comments section.

“I once let my husband borrow what I thought was a warm headband for a chilly outdoor event,” wrote one commenter. “Turns out he wore my black tube bra.” Others chimed in with declarations of ”#MumBrain.”

Farrell told HuffPost her first child is due in June, so she’s been gathering new and secondhand supplies in preparation.

“A friend of mine had messaged me that she had a bunch of baby stuff she was getting rid of,” Farrell explained. “I came home with a car full that day of enough baby clothes to cover our little girl’s first three months. She also gave me a pregnancy pillow, a rock and play, toys, shoes, baby carriers, etc. So when I pulled out the striped thing, I wasn’t really sure what it was. It was not in a package, just mixed in with the clothes and blankets/swaddles.”

On Friday morning, Farrell decided the mysterious striped garment must be a skirt and put it on for work.

“I thought the gathered sides were ‘ruching’ and that it was a maternity skirt ― except I thought the tag was oddly placed in the front,” she said. “I turned the skirt around to hide the tag and headed to work. I joked with my mum on the phone that I wasn’t so sure my skirt was a skirt, but that it looked cute so I didn’t care.”

When she arrived at her job, however, she looked up the brand online and realised her mistake. Indeed, Itzy Ritzy sells accessories like nappy bags and teething necklaces for parents and babies. And while the brand makes T-shirts geared toward mums, it doesn’t seem to have ventured into skirts yet.

Farrell’s “skirt” was actually the “Mum Boss 4-in-1 Multi-Use Cover,” which parents can use as a cover for car seats and shopping carts, as well as a nursing cover and infinity scarf.

Based on Itzy Ritzy’s Instagram, it’s clear the makers of the cover were amused by Farrell’s mishap.