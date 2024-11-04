Cardi B Effortlessly Shuts Down Elon Musk After He Slams Her Speech At Kamala Harris Rally

Kamala Harris and Cardi B share a hug on stage in Milwaukee on Fri via Associated Press

Cardi B had a typically unfiltered message for Elon Musk after he criticised her recent appearance at a Kamala Harris rally.

On Friday evening, the chart-topping rapper made an appearance at a pro-Harris event in Milwaukee, where she spoke out against the Republican candidate, former US president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited,” Cardi told this in attendance.

“Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still people question how we got to the top. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

She continued: “Did you hear what Donny Trump said the other day? He says he’s going to protect women whether they like it or not.

“Well, if his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it!”

Advertisement

Following the event, X chair Musk – a vocal Trump supporter – reposted a disparaging comment about Cardi’s speech.

The post in question read: “Cardi B’s teleprompter was broken and she had no idea what to do for over a minute until someone ran on the stage to give her a phone to read off. Holy embarrassing.”

Elon Musk via Associated Press

Musk then branded the Grammy winner “another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words”.

Advertisement

True to form, though, Cardi was quick to respond.

Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words.



The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy. https://t.co/gwbZBKIAk8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

“I’m not a puppet, Elon,” she insisted. “I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you.

“But you don’t know nothing about that,” she continued. “You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle.”

Alluding to the many issues at X since Musk’s acquisition of the platform, she concluded: “PS fix my algorithm.”

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

Advertisement