Cardi B has responded to her critics after being announced to be leading the judging panel on Netflix’s upcoming talent show, ‘Rhythm + Flow’.
The show, which will make is debut in 2019, is Netflix’s first talent search, and will follow the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star alongside Chance the Rapper and T.I. on a multi-city search for the next big hip-hop star.
But fans of the genre have had a mixed reaction to the announcement of the judging panel, particularly Cardi.
On Tuesday evening, Cardi responded to criticism in an instagram video post in which she talked about the show, and why she’s qualified for the judging role.
“Bitch I make fucking good music,” the singer said. “I make hits, hits, hits, hits... We wanna find you, we wanna discover you.”
“I don’t give a fuck if you think I’m not qualified to judge. Bitch I make good fucking music.”
Yes, when we said she hit back, we really meant it.
The 26-year-old rapper is no stranger to controversy, having had an infamous feud with her contemporary Nicki Minaj, culminating in a viral face-off in September in which a shoe was reportedly thrown.
Cardi also handed herself in to the police in October after allegedly ordering an attack on two sisters who were working as bartenders in a nightclub in New York.
Many fans’ frustrations about Cardi’s songwriting credentials aren’t entirely unfounded.
It’s thought that Nicki took a shot at Cardi regarding ghostwriting on the Future track ‘Transformer’. Azealia Banks also accused the artist of using a ghostwriter on ‘Bodak Yellow’, the hit song that saw her shoot to fame.
‘Rhythm + Flow’ will come to Netflix in 2019.