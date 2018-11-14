Cardi B has responded to her critics after being announced to be leading the judging panel on Netflix’s upcoming talent show, ‘Rhythm + Flow’.

The show, which will make is debut in 2019, is Netflix’s first talent search, and will follow the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star alongside Chance the Rapper and T.I. on a multi-city search for the next big hip-hop star.

But fans of the genre have had a mixed reaction to the announcement of the judging panel, particularly Cardi.