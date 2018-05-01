Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, will stand trial on historic sexual assault charges, a court has ruled.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington dismissed some of the charges that had been heard in the four-week preliminary hearing in Melbourne, but decided the prosecution’s case against Pell was strong enough to warrant a trial by jury.

Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday and his lawyers argued the accusations were untrue and should be dismissed.

Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, was charged in June with sexually abusing multiple people in his Australian home state of Victoria.

The details of the allegations against the 76-year-old have yet to be released to the public, although police have described the charges as “historical” sexual assault offences.