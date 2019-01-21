What I Learned When I Left My Dream Job For The Sake Of My Mental Health

Harriet Randall

I’ve always been passionate about all things dance. When I left university and managed to work my way up to being an events manager for a prestigious ballet company, it felt like an absolute dream come true. Fast forward to 2013 and a combination of toxic work environment, gruelling hours and a paycheck that barely got me to the end of the month, ground me down to the point where I would be crying in the bathroom everyday, and I felt like I was completely worthless. A diagnosis of anxiety and depression, and the realisation that my health (especially mental health) and life was worth more than any job, I took the plunge and quit.

It's taken me a while to recover my health and find my feet in business but I couldn't be happier for the choice I made. I now run an online dance fitness business helping women to get healthier and happier, inside and out, as well as teaching burlesque dance classes. I am a big advocate of mental health awareness, and teaching people the importance of fitness in the most holistic sense – both mental and physical. I love that I not only get to dance for a living – a door I thought had closed for me – but I get to help other women realise their true potential in life, both online and in person. It's such a rewarding experience.

Flipboard However, if you are truly unhappy with what you’re doing, I wouldn’t necessarily recommend the route I took! Spend some time working out what you want your life to be like in one year, or even five years’ time. What things do you love doing, and what things are contributing to your unhappiness? That will help you create an escape plan and find your focus.

