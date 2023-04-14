Romanticising Work May Actually Ruin Your Relationship With It

Marco VDM via Getty Images

If you’re an avid TikTok scroller like us, you’ll have no doubt seen videos showing glamourised versions of working life under the hashtag #workdayinmylife.

The trend is seriously taking off, with the hashtag currently having surpassed 100 million views on the platform.

The videos tend to portray particularly glossy and novel working days - rather than routines which your average worker would recognise.

Enter: ‘careercore’, a trending style of career-based content that’s leaving viewers feeling that their own working lives are lacking.

But what is the reality of the trend? Is everything really as peachy as it seems? And what can we do to combat our jealousy? Kate McGowan, Life Coach at Juno has weighed in to give us all answers.

What is “careercore” and why is it damaging?

Popularised by TikTok’s ‘day in the life’ videos, ‘careercore’ is an internet aesthetic which depicts an idealised version of working life. Typically, these videos feature anything from leisurely lunch meetings at fancy restaurants and exclusive events, to enviable views from high-rise office buildings. Yeah... doesn’t sound like our normal day-to-day working lives.

Essentially, it’s The Devil Wears Prada minus the difficult boss.

According to McGowan, The problem with these videos is that they’re hugely unrealistic: “Videos that fall under the ‘day in the life’ title might lead viewers to expect documentary-style depictions of everyday life. But mornings spent queuing for the bus in the pouring rain and lunches spent hunched over piles of work don’t make the cut when it comes to careercore.”

While this might not seem like a bad thing - the purpose of these videos is to entertain, not reflect reality.

But viewers who are bombarded by endless streams of glamorised and unattainable depictions of working life risk feeling unfulfilled by any reality that doesn’t match up, and negatively impacting their mental wellbeing.

So, what can be done about these seeming career ruts?

Here’s McGowan’s top tips on breaking down your work envy – remember, the grass isn’t always greener.

Ask yourself what really appeals about careercore

Next time you find yourself envying careercore content creators’ ‘perfect’ professional lives, think about what your emotions are really responding to. Is it that you too want a fancy office and expensive business lunches? Or do you actually just want a more sociable role, or a workload that enables you to eat lunch away from your desk?

Establishing what it is about careercore content that truly appeals can help you decide what - if any - realistic changes you want to make to your own working life in order to feel more fulfilled. Do you want to ask your boss for more client exposure, or is it time to look for a new role with a more manageable workload, for example?

Set career goals, but don’t aim for ‘perfection’

We all know that ‘perfection’ doesn’t exist. But careercore makes it easy to forget this, since individuals often brush over everyday life and present glossier versions of themselves in professional situations and on social media. Content creators get things wrong and have bad days, too - we just don’t see it. So striving for careercore perfection is futile.

Instead, set career goals that set you up for success. Specify goals which are both challenging and achievable in both the short and long-term. Then, write them down. This way you can see how far you’ve come on days that you’re feeling demoralised, and remind yourself of what you’re working towards and what you need to do in order to get there.

Find fulfilment outside your career

Our careers don’t define us, even if careercore content makes it seem that way. Personal interests and hobbies are equally valid sources of motivation, fulfilment and success. Even better if they require your time before or after work, as this helps to guard against any careercore pursuits which jeopardise work-life balance. Plus, you might find new enthusiasm for your professional life when it’s not all-encompassing.

So if you’ve always wanted to learn French or take dance classes but have never ‘found the time’, this is your sign: ditch the excuses and start.

Don’t get swept up in ‘hustle culture’

If you can relate to feeling like you never have time to do anything outside of work, you’re probably well acquainted with careercore’s cousin: “hustle culture”. Hustle culture involves working long hours and sacrificing your personal life and wellbeing in order to ‘succeed’. In reality, hustle culture risks workers burning out and feeling like they’ve never done enough.

It’s important to learn to recognise when online content (we’re looking at you, careercore) is guilty of glamorising unhealthy ways of working. The next step is to reassess your own working patterns and rebuild a more healthy routine. Beyond hobbies, make time for enough sleep, exercise and eating well - and not at your desk.

Cut down screen time to cut out comparison

Most of us are guilty of comparing ourselves to others. But the opportunities for comparison are endless when we’re confronted by TikTok after TikTok of strangers and their highlight reels.

