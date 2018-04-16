Theresa May U-Turn As PM Agrees To Meet Caribbean Leaders Over 'Windrush Generation' Deportation Threats

Theresa May will meet Caribbean state leaders this week after deportation threats to “Windrush generation” immigrants sparked widespread alarm.

The news is a U-turn for the Prime Minister after she refused a formal diplomatic request to discuss concerns leaders have for scores of long-term British residents incorrectly deemed illegal immigrants.

Downing Street confirmed the news in a statement after sustained cross-party pressure to take action but said the PM only became aware of the request on Monday morning.

May’s official spokesman said: “She deeply values the contribution made by these and all Commonwealth citizens who have made a life in the UK, and is making sure the Home Office is offering the correct solution for individual situations.

“She is aware that many people are unlikely to have documents that are over 40 years old and she is clear that no-one with the right to be here will be made to leave.”

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid, meanwhile, set the stage for the government to row back on the issue, tweeting he was “deeply concerned” and ministers were “looking into this urgently”.

Thousands who answered the post-World War II call to come to the UK to work in essential services are being denied access to state healthcare, losing their jobs and even being threatened with deportation.

Labour MP David Lammy had co-ordinated a letter to the PM condemning the ”grotesque, immoral and inhumane” situation.