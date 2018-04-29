Caroline Flack has announced her engagement to reality TV star Andrew Brady.
The ‘Love Island’ host shared the happy news in a post on her Instagram page on Saturday (28 April), revealing that she and Andrew were planning to tie the knot after roughly three months of dating.
Sharing a photo of her ring, an excited Caroline wrote: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off ... so I’ve said yes.”
She also captioned the image “#chooselove”, a slogan which she was wearing on her t-shirt when the selfie was taken.
Caroline began dating the former ‘Apprentice’ candidate back in February, just weeks after he was evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
They were reported to have split back in March, though this was later revealed not to be the case, after Caroline shut down one self-help expert and life coach Dr Pam Spurr, when she suggested that “younger men are not the route to finding [a relationship]”.
The TV presenter fired back: “Thanks for the advice Dr Pam, what would you suggest as my treatment? A course of anti-women pills, and a shot of mind your own fucking business?”
Caroline also recently revealed that she has had Andrew’s initials tattooed on her wrist.
It’s going to be an exciting few months for Caroline, who - as well as just announcing her engagement to her new fiancé - also has a new series of ‘Love Island’ to look forward to this summer.
While the third series of the ITV2 dating show was a TV phenomenon, this year’s show looks set to be even bigger, if what we know about it so far is anything to go by.