Caroline Flack has announced her engagement to reality TV star Andrew Brady.

The ‘Love Island’ host shared the happy news in a post on her Instagram page on Saturday (28 April), revealing that she and Andrew were planning to tie the knot after roughly three months of dating.

Sharing a photo of her ring, an excited Caroline wrote: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off ... so I’ve said yes.”

She also captioned the image “#chooselove”, a slogan which she was wearing on her t-shirt when the selfie was taken.