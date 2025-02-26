Carrie Coon Clears The Air About Marriage To Tracy Letts After Open Relationship Speculation

Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts in September 2024 JC Olivera/GA via Getty Images

Carrie Coon is clarifying remarks about her relationship with husband Tracy Letts after inadvertently setting off a media frenzy.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Carrie acknowledged she and Tracy have had frank discussions about being attracted to other people, despite being married for 12 years.

“We’re not jealous people,” the White Lotus and Gilded Age actor said. “We don’t have any of those hang-ups ... it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Well, who are you attracted to on set?’”

“Tracy’s the kind of person who sees, like, everybody on the street,” she continued. “He notices every single woman on the street. And he always tells me who he has a crush on.

“It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. It’s titillating.”

Describing Tracy as “a person of appetites”, Carrie suggested both she and her husband have less-than-favourable views of monogamous relationships.

“Monogamy is something we’ve imposed on ourselves. We were supposed to have babies and die when we were like 30,” she said. “And that’s not the way life is anymore.”

Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts have been married since 2013 and share two children. Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Some were quick to interpret Carrie’s remarks as an acknowledgment that she and her husband were in an open, non-monogamous relationship.

“Finding out Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts have an open marriage has been a really great way to start my week,” one person wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “For the record this kind of attitude is how you survive and thrive in a marriage between two theatre people so good for them!!”

“But of course! They’re way too cool to be monogamous,” another said.

By Tuesday, however, Carrie cheekily shut down the rumours.

“Settle down, internet! I said ‘open minded’ not ‘open,’” she wrote on X.

Tracy ― an actor, screenwriter and playwright best known for the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama August: Osage County ― and Carrie met as co-stars in a 2010 Broadway production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and married in 2013. They share two children.

“I have a healthy, happy marriage. When I was younger, let’s say I didn’t always conduct myself with integrity in my relationships,” she told The Guardian in 2021.

“Now I’ve found a partner who I can be truly honest with, I never want to go back.”