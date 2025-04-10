Carrie Coon with Leslie Bibb and Christian Friedel on the set of The White Lotus HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season three finale of The White Lotus.

Carrie Coon has spoken out after inadvertently creating a viral moment in the recent White Lotus finale.

The third season of the award-winning US dramedy culminated in a mass shooting at the Thai resort, which Carrie’s character Laurie and her friends (played by Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb) found themselves in the middle of.

Advertisement

When the first gunshots were fired, Laurie was seen bolting from the scene, which fans of the show began sharing clips of almost immediately:

laurie who had the “least happy life” ran for her life while jaq couldn’t stop looking back at the scene of the shooting to see what would happen next and voted for trump just became a democrat. this 3 second clip is a masterpiece #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/08zbAlPZ5n — youstina 🇵🇸 (@moonstiina) April 7, 2025

Advertisement

Carrie Coon’s monologue in the finale of The White Lotus the best of the season on many levels but this moment of Laurie running takes it all for me pic.twitter.com/6WTSjQ8Qn1 — graeme (@graemecgu) April 7, 2025

Not Carrie Coon delivering that Emmy-worthy monologue about friendship only to leave them to die once the shooting started lmao #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/joee9JQwl2 — xule (@20051628lch) April 7, 2025

Advertisement

Laurie showing she’s a true New Yorker 😂😭 if this was intentional, probably the smartest writing of any show in a long time. ! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/4hviR6zZuo — AC (@jumbatronic) April 7, 2025

Asked about the viral moment during an interview with Variety, Carrie confirmed that the run wasn’t something she was directed to do.

Advertisement

Instead, she explained: “Look, I’m an American and I’m a New Yorker, and if you think I don’t know where the exits are in any building I’m in, then you’re not paying attention to the news.”

Carrie continued: “I thought, ‘what would a person do?’. A person would fucking run, would book it, and I’m fast. I’m not as fast as I used to be!

“Some polite Thai workers were kind of scampering through in the background. I was like, ‘No, no, you need to have some Americans sprinting and hitting the deck, and jumping in the lagoon. The Americans are not playing. They know what this means!’.”

Advertisement

What you might not realise about Carrie is that the two-time Emmy nominee was a runner back in college, clocking a time of 59.36 seconds in the 400m at the Ohio Athletic Conference Championships back in 2000.

But she isn’t the only member of the White Lotus cast whose running captured people’s attention in the finale.

One scene also saw Aimee Lou Wood running towards Walton Goggins in character as Chelsea.

Chelsea and Rick as seen in the final episode of The White Lotus HBO

Advertisement

The Bafta winner recalled to Decider: “What is really funny is that Frank, one of the camera guys, he was like, ‘Aimee, that choice, that was a genius choice you made to have Chelsea run like that. It’s so funny! It’s such a funny choice that you made. She’s got such a silly run. Like, what made you think of that?’. And I was like, ‘That is my run. That is just Aimee’s run’.

“[I thought I was doing a] really beautiful, kind of Pamela Anderson run across the beach and everyone was like, ‘What a hilarious choice you just made’.”

She also told The Times that during a beach party one night, Walton told Aimee that she had to “show the girls Chelsea’s run”.

Advertisement