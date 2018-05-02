Cash To Tackle Youth Offending Delayed Despite Knife Crime Epidemic

Fears are mounting that the Government is planning to slash much-needed cash to tackle youth offending, despite London being in the grip of a knife crime epidemic.

HuffPost UK has learned that ministers have failed to confirm funding for the Youth Justice Board (YBJ) for this year, despite the news being due weeks ago.

The YJB funds specialist teams of youth workers who spend time in communities helping children and young people turn their backs on crime.

The board’s central government grant has been halved since 2010, from £145m in 2010/11 to £72m in 2017/18 – and concern is now building that the next pot of money could be smaller still.

Justice Secretary David Gauke should have confirmed the funding settlement well ahead of the financial year beginning this month, but it has emerged the cash will not be announced until after the local elections take place.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has said the delay shows the Government to be “desperately weak on the causes of crime”.