Cat Trees Are Actually Really Important For Cats' Well-Being, According To A Behaviourist

Volanthevist via Getty Images Cat trees help cats express their biological instincts while providing a space for exercise.

If you share a home with a cat, you’ve probably noticed: Cats tend to seek out heights. What cat owner among us hasn’t caught their pet leaping onto counters or soaring onto shelves so high up that we can’t reach them without a ladder or stepping stool?

This love of high spaces is part of cats’ natural instincts, according to Stephanie Merlin, a certified feline behaviorist and cat well-being educator who runs the popular Instagram account @thefulfilledfeline.

Advertisement

“Cats are both predator and prey, so having a high vantage point is a natural way to help them feel safe and secure,” Merlin wrote. “This isn’t just about fun and games; it’s deeply rooted in their biology.”

One way to support your cat’s evolutionary need for heights is through investing in a cat tree, a dedicated structure with multiple tiers for cats to climb and perch on. The benefits of cat trees “go way beyond offering vertical space,” Merlin explained. “Many include scratching surfaces, cozy beds, hidden nooks and plenty of spots to leap and explore.”

Cat trees crucially provide cats with space to express their natural instincts, Merlin noted, and failing to provide this space can have consequences for you and your pet. “Without these outlets, cats can become bored and frustrated, leading to stress and potentially destructive behaviors, such as scratching furniture,” she explained. Cats may even “hid[e] out of fear because they lack the security of a high vantage point.”

Especially if your household has two or more cats, a cat tree “can be a game-changer,” Merlin wrote.

This is because, in multi-cat homes, cats are essentially sharing their territory and, in their view, competing for limited resources. “Without enough space and separate ‘pathways’ where cats can avoid each other, conflicts are more likely,” as well as increased tension, Merlin explained. “Vertical space offers a fantastic way to expand a cat’s ‘real estate’ and avoid these conflicts.”