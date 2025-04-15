Cate Blanchett John Nacion/GG2025 via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett is considering a future far from the bright lights of Hollywood.

In an interview with Radio Times, the Australian native says she doesn’t intend to continue acting for the remainder of her career.

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” she said. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The two-time Oscar winner, who returned to the big screen last month opposite Michael Fassbender in Black Bag, also hinted she’s never felt at ease with the idea of being a celebrity.

“When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud,” she said.

“I’m not that person.”

Cate continued: “I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.

“I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

Cate didn’t suggest a timeline in which she foresaw herself stepping out of the spotlight, nor did she offer any thoughts on what her next chapter may entail.

By all accounts, her stage and screen career remains in high gear.

Earlier this month, she wrapped an acclaimed run in a London production of Anton Chekov’s The Seagull, which is reportedly aiming for a Broadway transfer.

Last year, she completed work on the film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, co-starring Adam Driver and Charlotte Rampling. She’s also slated to star in the forthcoming science fiction comedy Alpha One with Dave Bautista, Riley Keough and Channing Tatum.

Appearing at the Rotterdam Film Festival in February, Cate said she never envisioned herself acting in movies.

“I was resigned, happily, to a career in theatre. I didn’t think I was that girl,” she said, per Variety.

“There was a sense women had a certain ‘shelf life’ in the film industry and a certain type of women got to parade on the screen and others didn’t.”

Her ambitions changed, however, after she caught a screening of 1967’s The Stranger by legendary Italian director Luchino Visconti.

“I don’t think I’ve seen it since, but I was hypnotised by the cinematic storytelling,” she said. “Also, we grew up in such an incredible moment in Australian cinema-making. I remember watching Picnic At Hanging Rock, Sweetie, An Angel At My Table, and I thought: ‘Maybe I will be able to step into that frame.’”