Catherine Tate’s representative has clarified that comments made by the sketch comedian about co-star Mathew Horne during a recent live show were intended purely as a joke.

Earlier this week, the comic began her ‘Catherine Tate Show Live’ run at the Wyndham’s theatre in London’s West End, where she reprised a number of characters first seen in her hit BBC comedy series.

During the show, she made a joke – in character as Joannie Taylor, aka Nan – that her usual co-star Mathew Horne had “left her in the lurch” after landing another theatre role.