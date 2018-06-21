CCTV footage has captured the shocking moment a man repeatedly stabbed another with a knife on a late-night train before spraying him with a noxious substance.
British Transport Police (BTP) released the clip in a bid to identify the attacker, who struck on a South Western Railway train between Twickenham and Strawberry Hill in south-west London.
During the incident, one man is seen holding a large knife which he uses to repeatedly stab another person obscured by the train’s seats.
He then sprays the victim with a noxious substance in what the BTP said was an “extremely violent” attack.
Other passengers can be seen looking on as the disorder took place shortly before midnight on February 18.
The attack ended when the train arrived at Strawberry Hill station, BTP said.
Paramedics and police attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
But officer have not been able to trace the man responsible and are seeking information from the public.
Detective Sergeant Michael Blakeburn, of BTP, said: “This was an extremely violent fight and the victim in this case was lucky not to sustain any life-threatening injuries.
“I am looking to hear from anyone who can help us identify the man responsible for this shocking violence. If you know who he is then please get in touch with us as soon as possible.
“We will not tolerate violence of this kind on the railway network and we are working hard to investigate. Thankfully, incidents such as this are incredibly rare and we police a CCTV-rich environment which provides us with invaluable evidence in prosecuting offenders.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016, or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 619 of February 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.