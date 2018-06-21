CCTV footage has captured the shocking moment a man repeatedly stabbed another with a knife on a late-night train before spraying him with a noxious substance. British Transport Police (BTP) released the clip in a bid to identify the attacker, who struck on a South Western Railway train between Twickenham and Strawberry Hill in south-west London.

A man was stabbed on a train at Strawberry Hill station - we need your help to investigate.



Who is this man? Drop us his name in a text to 61016.



👉 https://t.co/eThjAvk5jN pic.twitter.com/PVnp7WUHr4 — BTP (@BTP) June 21, 2018

During the incident, one man is seen holding a large knife which he uses to repeatedly stab another person obscured by the train’s seats. He then sprays the victim with a noxious substance in what the BTP said was an “extremely violent” attack. Other passengers can be seen looking on as the disorder took place shortly before midnight on February 18.

BTP/PA The stabbing occurred on a South Western Railway service between Twickenham and Strawberry Hill in south-west London

The attack ended when the train arrived at Strawberry Hill station, BTP said. Paramedics and police attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. But officer have not been able to trace the man responsible and are seeking information from the public. Detective Sergeant Michael Blakeburn, of BTP, said: “This was an extremely violent fight and the victim in this case was lucky not to sustain any life-threatening injuries.

BTP/PA Police have appealed for help to identify the attacker