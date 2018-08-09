Controversial former footballer Jermaine Pennant is looking even more likely to be heading into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, following an interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’.
The ex-Premier League star didn’t exactly deny rumours he is taking part in the Channel 5 reality series when it returns next week.
When hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway pressed him on the reports on Thursday, he gave response typical of someone who is definitely set to appear.
“They’re just probably rumours, I don’t know of yet,” he said, despite the launch show being just one week away. “They may be rumours.”
He continued: “I enjoy television, so if that opportunity does arise it’s something I wouldn’t shy away from.”
Jermaine certainly fits the ‘Eye Of The Storm’ theme ‘CBB’ producers have chosen for the show, which sees housemates chosen off the back of media scandals.
He is about to publish his book, ‘Mental: Bad Behaviour, Ugly Truths And The Beautiful Game’, which also discusses his two arrests for drink-driving and subsequent prison sentence.
During his ‘GMB’ interview, he also spoke about his history with women, explaining: “I’ve got numerous regrets. Definitely the way I was with women and that probably does stem from my childhood, and the drink-driving.
“That essentially halted my chance of playing for England because at that time I had Steve McClaren saying, ‘We’re watching you’.”
Jermaine is just one of the public figures who have been rumoured for the new series of ‘CBB’.
Other names include former ‘TOWIE’ star Dan Osborne, Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samatha, adult movie star Stormy Daniels and actress Kirstie Alley.
‘Celebrity Big Brother: Eye Of The Storm’ kicks off on Thursday 16 August at 9pm on Channel 5, while ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.