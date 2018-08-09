Controversial former footballer Jermaine Pennant is looking even more likely to be heading into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, following an interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The ex-Premier League star didn’t exactly deny rumours he is taking part in the Channel 5 reality series when it returns next week.

When hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway pressed him on the reports on Thursday, he gave response typical of someone who is definitely set to appear.