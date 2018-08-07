PA Archive/PA Images

With rumours currently swirling that the upcoming series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ could be the last, the pressure is on for Channel 5 to make it one to remember. It seems bosses have been hard at work to try and equal the success of January’s ‘Year of The Woman’ run, with news about the series showing promise. Don’t believe us? Check out everything we know about it so far to make up your own mind... When does ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ start? It has been confirmed the 22nd series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ will begin on Thursday 16 August at 9pm with a special live launch show, where the housemates will be officially unveiled by host Emma Willis. It will be followed by an episode billed as ‘Celebrity Big Brother: A Storm Unleashed’ on Friday night at 9pm, although details of what exactly is set to happen is yet to be revealed. What is the theme? The new series is being trailed as ‘Celebrity Big Brother: Eye Of The Storm’, although the show’s production chief Paul Osborne has told fansite BBSpy this mainly relates to the selection of housemates, rather than something that will set the tone for the whole run. The incoming crop of housemates have been chosen as they’ve all been involved in some sort of media storm over the years, and will undoubtedly have stories to tell in the house. Who is on the line-up? The ‘CBB’ rumour mill is currently in overdrive, with many publications speculating about who might walk through those famous doors.

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Emma Willis will once again be back at the helm of the live launch, evictions and final, while Marcus Bentley will be on narrating duties once again. Is ‘Bit On The Side Back’? Despite rumours bosses were planning to axe ‘Bit On The Side’ in favour of bringing back former Channel 4 companion show ‘Big Brother’s Little Brother’, it has been confirmed ‘BOTS’ will be returning as usual. Rylan Clark-Neal will return as host, with the show airing weeknights after the main show. What does the eye look like?

Channel 5

While the show’s logo took on a completely different look for the January series of ‘CBB’, the human-style eye has been ditched in favour of returning to the previously-used template. This time, it has taken on a colourful neon scheme, but is set against some dark clouds with thunder bolts, included to fit the ‘Eye Of The Storm’ theme. Have the house pictures been unveiled yet? Sadly not. Those wanting to have a first peek at the new-look house will have to wait a little longer, but BBSpy claims to have been told the Borehamwood bungalow will not be as garish as previous years. Is there a trailer? While it is no way near as good as the recent ‘Love Island’ promos (sorry!), the advert has been stepped up a gear for this series, with a specially commissioned ad focused around the ‘Eye Of The Storm’ theme. Words like “infamous”, “notorious VIP”, “kiss and tell” and “sinner” flash up on the screen, giving us some indication about what to expect from the housemates.

What about the civilian series? In a break from tradition, and for the first time since 2011, the celebrity series will air before the civilian run. Producers decided to air the shows this way round this year after the civilian series was battered in the ratings when it went head-to-head with ‘Love Island’ in 2017. With the ITV2 reality show now out of the way following its recent final, ‘BB’ has a clear run at trying to secure better numbers when it kicks off in mid-September. Is this really the last-ever series of ‘CBB’? The future of both ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and ‘Big Brother’ are still up in the air, as Channel 5 is yet to renew its deal with production company Endemol Shine. Both upcoming series are the last of the current contract, which, should Channel 5 choose not to sign up for more, could mean they are the last to air on the network. Despite various tabloid reports claiming both shows have already been axed, there has been no official word either from Channel 5 or Endemol Shine, with the most recent statement from a spokesperson stating negotiations were still ongoing. However, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has previously made it clear he is not a fan of having ‘Big Brother’ on his station, and has said if it were to be renewed, it would return “in a different form”.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Any more details? Fansite BBSpy has reported proper shopping tasks will be returning this year, while regular rules around nominations will be reintroduced after years of inconsistency. But for those hoping for an increase in live feed this year - bad luck. Producers have stood firm on their decision not to make it available to fans, explaining the cost outweighs the number of people who actually watch it. That said, there will still be some live feed episodes airing after ‘Bit On The Side’ on key nights in the house.