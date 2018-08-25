'Celebrity Big Brother' Evictee Natalie Nunn Vows To Expose 'Disgusting Liars' In The House

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ evictee Natalie Nunn has vowed to expose the “liars” in the house now that she’s on the outside.

Natalie was the first celebrity of this summer’s series to be given the chop, after being put up for the public vote against the comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli.

She left the house on Friday night and was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd, having been involved in a number of rows throughout her eight days in the house, mainly with Hardeep, Gabby Allen and Chloe Ayling.