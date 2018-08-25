'Celebrity Big Brother' Evictee Natalie Nunn Vows To Expose 'Disgusting Liars' In The House

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ evictee Natalie Nunn has vowed to expose the “liars” in the house now that she’s on the outside.
Natalie was the first celebrity of this summer’s series to be given the chop, after being put up for the public vote against the comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli.
She left the house on Friday night and was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd, having been involved in a number of rows throughout her eight days in the house, mainly with Hardeep, Gabby Allen and Chloe Ayling.
However, now that she’s out, Natalie has already been finding out some more about her former housemates, branding a number of them “liars” in a furious tweet posted hours after her eviction.
She fumed: “Ive been doing television for 10 years I CAN SMELL A LIAR IN THE S ROOM! “PEOPLE WOULDNT EVEN CLAIM THEIR CHILDREN OR THEIR WIVES! IM SOOO HSPPY TO BE OUT OF THAT FAKE ASS HOUSE WITH THOSE FAKR PEOPLE! [sic]”
In a separate tweet, in which she suggested that people were already having sex in the house, she hit out at the “disturbing disgusting liars” still on the show, noting: “I CANT BELIEVE THE TRUTH IM SEEING NOW THAT IM OUT!”
When one fan asked whether she’d be spilling “all the tea in a vlog”, Natalie teased: “Soooo many questions stay tuned ill be answering them.”
During her first interview in ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’, Natalie already claimed that Jermaine Pennant hadn’t told the housemates he was married, branding him “disgusting” for his ongoing flirtation with model Chloe Ayling, with whom he has been exchanging secret written notes, in violation of one of the most fundamental ‘CBB’ rules.
HuffPost UK has reached out to Jermaine Pennant’s representatives and is awaiting a response.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.