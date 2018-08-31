Viewers contacted the broadcasting regulator after scenes on Thursday’s episode of the Channel 5 reality show, which saw Ryan approach Roxanne while making punching sounds, to which she she responded: “Owww! Woman-beater! That bloody hurt!”

As first reported by The Sun Online, the majority of complaints were said to be about Roxanne’s reaction to the incident, which Big Brother had described as “almost play fighting”.

The watchdog will now assess viewers’ concerns before deciding whether to investigate, as is standard procedure.

The event happened at 3.55pm on Wednesday, with Ryan issuing an immediate apology, to which Roxanne joked: “I was going to ask if you want your washing on but I might shrink [your clothes] instead.”

The former ‘Emmerdale’ actress then wandered alone into the bedroom and said aloud: “I’ve just been beaten up by Corrie’s Jason Grimshaw. Big Brother that hurt.”

The exchange took place in the kitchen without the cameras capturing a good view, making it unclear for viewers to see exactly what happened.