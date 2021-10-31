Just in case you hadn’t noticed ― it’s Halloween!
This year our favourite celebs have really got into the spirit of things with some truly inspired looks.
While some went for ghoulish glam, others were terrifyingly traditional. And yes, of course someone did a Squid Game character.
Here’s our round-up of the best celebrity looks from Halloween 2021.
Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts absolutely frightful as twins from The Shining
Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall pulled off a glamorous Marge Simpson but her boyfriend Jordan Stephens as Sideshow Bob is truly terrifying
Jade’s Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards opted for something a little more ethereal
The Loose Women did not come to play as their favourite characters from the Marvel Universe
Jamie Lee Curtis paid homage to her mum Janet Leigh’s role as Marion Crane in the horror classic Psycho
Harry Styles channeled his inner Judy Garland as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz at his New York gig, dubbed ‘Harry-ween’
Lizzo was completely unrecognisable as Star Wars’ Yoda
Love Island’s Maura Higgins went as Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character Vivian Ward
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna fully committed to the Adams Family
Ellen DeGeneres looks terrified of Kris Jenner as Cruella de Vil
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian nailed Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen
Megan Thee Stallion is terrifying as Pinhead from Hellraiser
Drew Barrymore went all meta as she revisited her character Casey Becker from the Halloween classic Scream.
Who you gonna call? KELLY CLARKSON!
Kendall Jenner as a high fashion (natch) Corpse Bride
Hailey Bieber does an uncanny Baby... One More Time-era Britney Spears
Saweetie is purrrrfect as Catwoman
Scandal star Kerry Washington went down the Squid Game route, donning a green tracksuit with Seong Gi-hun’s number