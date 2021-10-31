Just in case you hadn’t noticed ― it’s Halloween! This year our favourite celebs have really got into the spirit of things with some truly inspired looks. While some went for ghoulish glam, others were terrifyingly traditional. And yes, of course someone did a Squid Game character. Here’s our round-up of the best celebrity looks from Halloween 2021. Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts absolutely frightful as twins from The Shining

Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall pulled off a glamorous Marge Simpson but her boyfriend Jordan Stephens as Sideshow Bob is truly terrifying

Jade’s Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards opted for something a little more ethereal

The Loose Women did not come to play as their favourite characters from the Marvel Universe

Jamie Lee Curtis paid homage to her mum Janet Leigh’s role as Marion Crane in the horror classic Psycho

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis

Harry Styles channeled his inner Judy Garland as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz at his New York gig, dubbed ‘Harry-ween’

Harry Styles, dressed as Dorothy, waving and dancing with a Pride flag. We won. #Harryween 🎃

10.30.21



📸: bethandbono



pic.twitter.com/Oe3LAAMaAY — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) October 31, 2021

Lizzo was completely unrecognisable as Star Wars’ Yoda

Love Island’s Maura Higgins went as Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character Vivian Ward

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna fully committed to the Adams Family

Ellen DeGeneres looks terrified of Kris Jenner as Cruella de Vil

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian nailed Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen

Megan Thee Stallion is terrifying as Pinhead from Hellraiser

Drew Barrymore went all meta as she revisited her character Casey Becker from the Halloween classic Scream.

Who you gonna call? KELLY CLARKSON!

Kendall Jenner as a high fashion (natch) Corpse Bride

Hailey Bieber does an uncanny Baby... One More Time-era Britney Spears

Saweetie is purrrrfect as Catwoman