Lady Gaga has herself a new celebrity fan in Céline Dion, as audience footage from her new Vegas show has revealed.
Last week, Gaga kicked off her new Las Vegas residency ‘Enigma’, which is packed with both album deep cuts and crowd-pleasers – and one member of the crowd who was particularly pleased was Céline Dion.
Céline was in attendance for Gaga’s second show on Sunday night, and as some fans in the audience discovered she was clearly in an… expressive mood.
The ‘Think Twice’ was caught on camera by some audience members during the show, and was seen up on her feet getting her absolute life to the likes of ‘Alejandro’ and ‘The Edge Of Glory’:
Writing on Instagram after the show, Céline said: “I had so much fun last night @LadyGaga ! Your energy on stage is contagious and you literally took my breath away! I wish you all the best with your #Vegas residency!”
‘Enigma’ is Gaga’s first ever Vegas residency, and features tracks from all five of her studio albums, as well as the chart-topping ‘A Star Is Born’ cut ‘Shallow’ and a cover of David Bowie’s ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’.
Certain shows have been subtitled ‘Jazz & Piano’, and will see the ‘Bad Romance’ star giving more stripped-back performances of jazz standards, as previously heard on her Tony Bennett collaborative album, ‘Cheek To Cheek’.
Céline has held her own self-titled Vegas residency for the last seven years at Caesar’s Palace, which will come to an end this summer.