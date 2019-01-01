Lady Gaga has herself a new celebrity fan in Céline Dion, as audience footage from her new Vegas show has revealed.

Last week, Gaga kicked off her new Las Vegas residency ‘Enigma’, which is packed with both album deep cuts and crowd-pleasers – and one member of the crowd who was particularly pleased was Céline Dion.

Céline was in attendance for Gaga’s second show on Sunday night, and as some fans in the audience discovered she was clearly in an… expressive mood.

The ‘Think Twice’ was caught on camera by some audience members during the show, and was seen up on her feet getting her absolute life to the likes of ‘Alejandro’ and ‘The Edge Of Glory’: