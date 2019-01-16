Céline Dion has become the latest star to begin removing a collaboration with R Kelly from streaming services. The French-Canadian singer duetted with R Kelly on the 1998 track ‘I’m Your Angel’, which appeared on both her album, ‘These Are Special Times’, and his, ‘R.’.

SIPA USA/PA Images Céline Dion

R Kelly is currently facing renewed scrutiny over sexual abuse allegations, following a six-part docuseries which lifted the lid on the growing number of sexual assault and misconduct accusations against him over the last two decades. He has previously been subject of sexual impropriety allegations, and in 2008, he stood trial on child pornography charges, of which he was acquitted. The 52-year-old has consistently denied any wrongdoing. However, with attention increasing, artists who’ve worked with him in the past have begun to respond and ‘I’m Your Angel’ has been removed from Céline’s pages on Apple Music, YouTube and Tidal, though it remains available to listen to on Spotify. HuffPost UK has contacted her reps to find out if this could soon change. Chance The Rapper has followed suit, removing his R Kelly collab, ‘Somewhere In Paradise’, from streaming services, after disowning the song in the ‘Surviving R Kelly’ docuseries.

mpi04/MediaPunch/IPx R Kelly

The Pussycat Dolls are also said to be attempting a similar move, with their track ‘Out Of This Club’, though this is currently still playable on streaming apps and websites. Last week, Lady Gaga announced plans to orchestrate the removal of 2013 track ‘Do What U Want’ from Spotify and its various competitors, citing the duet’s title as proof of “how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time”. Apologising for working with R Kelly, she added: “If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self, I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused, post-traumatic state that I was in – or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation – to seek help, and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we’ve been through. “I can’t go back, but I can go forward, and continue to support women, men, and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner. I love you.”